Resident reports theft of check from mailbox

ROSWELL, Ga. — On Feb. 21, a resident on Pattingham Drive told Roswell Police a check had been stolen from his mailbox.
The resident had placed the check valued at $88 in his mailbox and put the red flag up. Soon after, he noticed the flag had been moved down.
He reviewed footage from his Ring camera and saw a dark blue Nissan had driven past his house, turned around, stopped by the mailbox and taken the check.
When the car stopped by the mailbox, the passenger window rolled down and footage showed a person’s arm, clad in a light grey long sleeve shirt, reaching out to grab the check. The car then drove off.
The resident has since frozen his bank account and the case remains active.