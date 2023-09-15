Resident reports BMW, wallet stolen from home

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police Aug. 29 that his vehicle, containing his wallet, was stolen at his residence on Galewind Court.
The victim said his key fob had fallen underneath a seat in the vehicle, and instead of retrieving the key fob, he chose to use his secondary set to operate the vehicle. He believed the doors of his blue 2016 BMW 528i were not locked and the suspect stole it by using the key fob that had been left behind.
His wallet was in the vehicle, containing debit and credit cards. The victim told police there had been six fraudulent payments, totalling $1,260.
Police searched for the victim’s vehicle on the Flock system. It was last seen at around 4:15 a.m. that morning in Powder Springs, the police report said.