Resident reports attemp to access credit account

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police were called March 1 on a report of stolen mail at a residence on Deer Trail. The victim told police she had just recently moved, and her bank had sent her a new credit card and other documents to her old address in Florida.
She said her mother forwarded the correspondence to her new address, but she never received it.
The victim then received an alert from her bank that an individual was attempting to make a $1,364 purchase at a Target store on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs using her card.
She said she was able to decline the purchase.
She contacted Truist Bank, received a report number and canceled the card.