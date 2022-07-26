Resident has mail stolen fifth time within a month

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to two separate reports of mail theft within a day of each other. On June 28, resident on State Bridge Road reported two individuals pried open several mailboxes.
The victim stated video footage near in the neighborhood captured the individuals on camera in a vehicle parked near the mailboxes. The two took crowbars to pry open the mailboxes and took all the delivered mail.
The victim said this was the fifth time in a month this incident has occurred.
The next day, a resident on Avian Court reported two business checks of more than $14,000 were stolen. The victim told police he noticed after two of his customers contacted him to tell him they did not receive their checks. Both of the missing checks were drafted on a Wells Fargo business account. One check was for $5,400 and the second $9,000. The victim said both checks had been erased and written over.