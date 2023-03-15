Resident claims contractor failed to perform project

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a Buford-based plumbing company that allegedly took $3,500 from a local homeowner for a remodel job and never completed any work.
Reports said the investigation began Feb. 27 when a homeowner on Tillingham Court in Dunwoody reported they paid a plumbing company $3,500 as a deposit for the installation of a new steam shower in January.
The homeowner’s contract said the project would be completed by Jan. 26, but despite the fact that their deposit check was quickly deposited, no work was ever started on the project, the report said.
Once police identified the company’s owner, they found evidence that he had been charged with theft by conversion previously in Michigan in December 2022.
At the time of the report, no charges had been filed by police in the case.