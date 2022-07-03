Resident avoids scam by fake warrant officer

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A patrolman was flagged down by a Johns Creek woman June 11 claiming that she’d just spoken on the phone to a man claiming she had an arrest warrant issued for failure to appear for jury duty in Fulton County.
In order to avoid prosecution, the caller instructed the woman to get $1,000 in money cards from her local grocery store. The woman went out and obtained the cards, but she did not carry through with divulging the card numbers to the caller.
When police phoned the caller, he identified himself as Lt. Solis with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. When the police officer identified himself, the call was disconnected.