Reports of catalytic converter theft percolate through Milton

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents from two different police reports informed Milton Police Feb. 19 that catalytic converters were stolen from their vehicles.
In the first report, a woman said she moved a vehicle previously owned by her deceased father to her residence on Edinburgh Court about three weeks ago.
She said she drives the car, a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, every three days to keep it in good working order, and last drove the vehicle Feb. 17.
The homeowner’s association president saw the exhaust touching the ground Feb. 19 and notified the woman of it, who then called police.
Police observed the catalytic converter missing, and the woman estimated the theft to be $1,000.
In a second police report, a man on Whitshire Way said he last drove his 2009 Kia Spectra Feb. 18 and when he drove the vehicle again the next day, he noticed a loud noise.
The man said he had his friend look at the car who discovered the catalytic converter was stolen. Police observed the catalytic converter missing, and the man estimated the theft to be $1,000.00.