FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Grayson man was arrested Feb. 23 after he deposited a friend’s child support check into his bank account.
Deputies said the victim gave the check to his ex-wife and reported the alleged fraud in January after Christopher Wayne Gant deposited it to his account.
Gant, 30, a friend of the man’s ex-wife’s has been assisting her with household chores. Deputies said Gant stole the check from the woman and signed his name on it. Reports did not indicate the amount of the check.
Deputies charged Gant with identity fraud. He was picked up from the Gwinnett County Jail and transported to Forsyth County’s lockup.
