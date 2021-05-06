DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to the Dunwoody Glen Apartments along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard before dawn April 24 on reports of shots fired.

The caller said she heard a single gunshot ring out just outside her apartment window. Police canvassed the area and found no victims, but they recovered a spent 12-guage shell casing from the parking lot of the LaCota Apartments next door. Officers seized the casing.

