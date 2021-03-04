DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a residence at the Notting Hill Apartments along Madison Drive after gunshots reportedly rang out Feb. 17.
Officers found the rear window busted out at an apartment on the ground floor. A female occupant inside peeked out and told police everything was okay. But officers noticed the apartment was in disarray with flowers and glass scattered over the floor.
Police pulled the woman out of the apartment when they heard the sound of glass breaking. She had blood on her clothes but refused to explain what happened. Police searched the home and found enough evidence to arrest Antonio Bernard Johnson, 28, of Ashbury Square, Atlanta. He was charged with simple assault, criminal trespass and possession of marijuana, according to court records.
