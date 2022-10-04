Rental vehicle stolen from Alpharetta hotel

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are investigating how a rental car was stolen from a hotel in Alpharetta’s Avalon Development last week.
Police responded to the Courtyard by Marriott off Old Milton Parkway on Sept. 7 and were told that a Toyota Rav 4 rented at the Atlanta Airport had been stolen the night before.
The renter, a Colorado man, had the vehicle’s only key, so investigators could not determine how entry was made. An investigation of the state’s traffic camera database was able to track the vehicle as it was transported through the metro-Atlanta area after being stolen.
Chamblee Police eventually located the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot, but no suspect in the theft was identified.