Rental car owner reports stolen vehicle

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police said a car ordered through the Getaround vehicle rental service was recently reported stolen.
A victim told officers a 25-year-old Chicago woman rented his 2010 Kia Forte on July 26 for one day and picked the vehicle up from the Target parking lot at 100 Perimeter Center Place in Dunwoody. The vehicle was rented through getaround.com, a car-sharing and rental service that provides privately owned vehicles.
However, the suspect did not return the vehicle and refused to answer the owner’s phone calls.
Officers were provided with a full description of the suspect from her rental contract, but she has not been arrested.