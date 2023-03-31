Rent check bounces after subleasing unit

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — On March 17, a woman informed Johns Creek Police March 17 that she and her husband had been defrauded while subleasing her son’s apartment while he was away at college.
She said she charged $4,844 for the several months the unit was available and that an applicant requested a month’s worth of the fee be waived because of a delay in moving in.
After the full amount was paid, the victim sent $1,300 back to the individual through Zelle.
After sending the money, the victim discovered that the check for the original $4,844 had bounced. She was unsuccessful in getting her money back, and the applicant’s phone number was different than the one used to send the refund on Zelle, the police report said.
Police informed her that the incident appeared to be a scam and that she needed to call her bank to get a refund.