Reckless dirt biker escapes police pursuit

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to reports of a male recklessly riding a white dirt bike on Old Alabama Road and State Bridge Road around noon April 24. But he got away.
The man, wearing a pink hoodie, was riding on the sidewalk on Old Alabama Road and had cut down Candacraig heading toward State Bridge Road. Residents had observed him popping wheelies and driving on the wrong side of the roadway, the police report said.
Police saw the motorcycle on the sidewalk traveling westbound on State Bridge at a high speed. When police activated their emergency equipment, the biker turned onto Naramore Lane and accelerated, rolled through the stop sign at East Morton Road and headed north. While on East Morton, he passed several vehicles on the double yellow lines.
The driver continued making several turns, then went to the back of a subdivision and into the woods, where police lost sight of him.