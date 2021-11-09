MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a rash of vandalism in Milton after responding to a call for spray paint along Webb Road on Oct. 19.
Police said the graffiti “tags” have been an “ongoing issue” in the area. There have been several previous vandalism cases at the shuttered Fry’ electronic store, and suspects spray painted lewd graffiti marks near a Bath and Body Works along Ga. 9 overnight Oct. 13, according to a police report.
The latest incident also occurred at the old Fry’s. Police spotted multiple tag marks and collected six spray paint cans from the loading docks behind the building.
A truck driver told police he saw two women sitting in a vehicle parked in front of a dumpster the night before near where officers found the graffiti. The man described the women as loud and said they were there for a while, but he never saw them spray painting the building, according to police.
Officers patrolled the area to see if other businesses had been defaced with graffiti, but found no more vandalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.