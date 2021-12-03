Rash of auto break-ins reported at Roswell apartments

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police received reports of 13 auto break-ins at the Willeo Creek at Roswell apartments overnight Nov. 21.
The thefts were primarily centered on Barrington Oaks Circle, Barrington Oaks Ridge and Lake Pointe Circle in the apartment complex.
All but one of the vehicles was unlocked, according to police. In one of the two auto burglaries on Lake Pointe Circle, the suspect(s) cut the convertible top of a Mazda MX-5 and damaged its center console. No items were stolen.
Police have not developed any suspects in the thefts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.