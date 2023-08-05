Rabid raccoon captured in south Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County officials confirmed July 19 a raccoon captured in a subdivision in the southeastern portion of the county tested positive for rabies.
The animal was captured by County Animal Services July 16 in the Grand Cascades subdivision in Suwanee near Rivercrest Lane. The raccoon was transported to the Georgia Public Health Lab, where it tested positive for the virus July 18.
Residents and a dog who encountered the raccoon were treated for exposure. The virus is transmitted to humans and domestic animals through saliva when it is introduced into bite wounds; mucous membranes such as the eyes or mouth; or open cuts.
County staff urge people who may have had contact with a raccoon to contact County Environmental Health at 770-781-6909.
To report an animal behaving strangely, people should avoid the animal and contact Animal Services at 770-781-2138 during business hours and the 911 Center at 770-781-3087 after hours.
To report bites, county staff said to call the Georgia Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.