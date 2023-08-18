Property owner reports damage to apartment

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Atlanta man reported to police July 26 that his Johns Creek property on Fairview Bluff had been vandalized and that there was potentially a squatter.
The victim reported eggs thrown at the door, which was standing ajar with a damaged frame. Inside, police observed trash and other items strewn about the floor and on the walls. The man estimated the damages to be around $5,000, the police report said.
The victim informed police the tenant had been issued an eviction notice but failed to show up to court. He also said there may have been a man he was familiar with squatting at the apartment.
Police called detectives to the scene, who conducted their investigation.