MILTON, Ga. — A property owner reported damage to a home under construction July 7 on Von Lake Drive.
The complainant, a superintendent with Loudermilk Custom Homes, said he walked the property and found a busted window near the back of the property with a brick lying nearby.
The complainant suspected kids from a neighboring subdivision committed the property damage overnight. Police estimated the vandals caused $500 worth of damage.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.