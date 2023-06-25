Pregnant library worker assaulted in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police have arrested a 29-year-old Duluth man who allegedly attacked two Alpharetta library employees, including a pregnant woman, during a recent children’s event.
Officers responded to the Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza in Alpharetta, at about 4 p.m. June 1, after receiving 911 calls reporting that two people were injured and a suspect had been apprehended by witnesses.
Police were told the two victims were working outside the library at a children’s event when a man became violent after library employees moved his large “hiking type” backpack out of the way of the library’s front doors.
Both victims were struck in the face and head, and one of the victims, a pregnant female was pushed back against the library’s outside wall.
Incident reports said an officer was nearby during the incident and was able to take the alleged attacker into custody.
Police later learned the suspect had previously been criminally trespassed from other areas of the city. He was charged with battery on a pregnant female and battery, then transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.