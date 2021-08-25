ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a home along Old Course Drive for three false reports between Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.
Police said the residence was likely the target of swatting, the act of intentionally reporting false emergencies to provoke a SWAT team response.
According to police, armed officers were dispatched to the house Aug. 10 after someone claiming to be there called 911 and said they heard arguing and gunshots upstairs. When police rang the doorbell, the homeowner answered and there was no emergency. Police said it was the second consecutive night officers were dispatched to the address for a swatting call.
On Aug. 11, police were dispatched there again after someone called 911 and the Georgia Crisis Line threatening to commit suicide. That call proved to be a false report as well.
The victims said they’d had officers respond to their house for previous incidents that proved to be fake. They also said someone ordered a pizza online and had it delivered to their house. They told officers they believe someone was pranking them.
Swatting is an aggravated misdemeanor in Georgia punishable by up to a year in jail in most cases. If it threatens critical infrastructure or results in someone’s death, those responsible for the false report could be sentenced to as much as 10 years in prison, according to state law.
