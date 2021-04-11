JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Officers recovered 131.6 grams of raw marijuana after they responded to a home on Saint Ives Country Club Parkway on March 28.
Police were called out one day after an overnight security guard stopped a man in the gated subdivision carrying a backpack that contained the drugs. The guard did not report his find to police but left the pot in a company-owned security truck.
Managers for the security company called police the following day and turned over the backpack. They also identified the suspect. Officers notified the Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth Drug Task Force to investigate.
