Popeyes store employee sought in alleged attack

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a local restaurant manager who allegedly attacked a delivery driver’s car while it was at the Popeye’s off Old Milton Parkway.
Police said a food delivery driver went to the Popeyes at about 11 a.m. Aug. 6 to pick up a customer’s order. Upon arrival, an employee, later identified as the store’s assistant manager, told the driver the store was closed due to low staffing.
As the driver took a picture of the restaurant's closed sign, the unidentified employee allegedly threatened her and swung a heavy backpack into her front window, causing damage.
When police arrived at the scene, the employee had already left and officers were not able to positively identify him, beyond his job title.