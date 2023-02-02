Pop-up ad traps victim in costly bitcoin scam

MILTON, Ga. — Milton police responded to a fraud call Jan. 18 regarding a man whose computer screen froze after he had clicked on a pop-up ad.
Wording on the screen advised he call a number to fix the issue, the police report said. The man called the number and spoke to a man who said his bank account had been used to purchase child pornography and that he needed to pay to release the computer.
The man was texted a bitcoin wallet code in which to deposit $9,900. The man withdrew the money then went to a Bitcoin of America Kiosk on Atlanta Highway in Forsyth County to deposit the money.
The man said it wasn’t until he started receiving calls from one man claiming to be from Microsoft and another claiming to be part of a fraud department that he suspected a scam.
One of the suspects called while the victim was at a Milton police station, and the call was placed on speaker. When the caller attempted to verify the man’s business account and personal checking account balances, the man refused. and his personal checking account balance.
He did not give the information, but he did tell police that what the caller stated was the correct account information.
The reporting officer then told the caller that he was speaking to police. Police told the caller not to contact the man again and that the victim would inform the fraud department of his bank.
Police ended the phone call, then advised the man to file a report with the Forsyth County Sheriff`s Department because the theft took place in its jurisdiction.