Poole’s Mill Elementary teacher arrested for child pornography

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former fourth grade teacher at Poole’s Mill Elementary School was arrested on child pornography charges and online sexual exploitation of children April 21.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Andrew Cecil, 38, of Cumming on nine warrants for possession of child pornography and one warrant for sexual exploitation of children. Cecil was released from the Forsyth County Jail on a bond amount of $55,200.
“James Andrew ‘Drew’ Cecil taught and coached volleyball at North Forsyth High School from 2016-21 and taught fourth grade at Poole’s Mill Elementary School since 2021,” Forsyth County Schools said in a statement. “He has not been at school since April 14 when we were made aware of the allegations against him.”
The Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit had received a time sensitive tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that identified Cecil as a suspect regarding online sexual exploitation of a child.
The school district and Sheriff’s Office said no children from Forsyth County Schools were involved in the investigation, and Cecil is no longer employed by the school district as of April 21. Staff said the district cannot legally share further personnel information.
Parents, guardians or former students who have information on Cecil’s charges are asked to contact the county Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation remains ongoing.
— Shelby Israel