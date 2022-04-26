Pool player sought by Dunwoody police for punching employee

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police obtained an arrest warrant for a Decatur man who allegedly assaulted an employee of Gilly’s Sports Bar on Dunwoody Park April 13.
The employee told police the man had been attempting to charge people $20 to play pool. The employee said the man “became disorderly” after being asked to stop charging people, so staff asked him to leave.
The employee said he went into the parking lot to call police and the man exited behind him and punched him in the face, knocking the phone out of his hand. The employee said the suspect left after a brief altercation, but he was able to shoot a photo of the suspect’s license plate.
A kitchen staff member told police the suspect was a former Gilly’s employee, and another witness said she saw the suspect strike the employee. Police observed injuries on the employee’s neck, eye and hand. Police obtained an arrest warrant against the 50-year-old suspect on a battery charge.