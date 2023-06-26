Pool company accused of leaving job unfinished

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police June 2 that he had been having an ongoing contract dispute with an area pool building company that other residents have accused of leaving work unfinished.
The victim entered a contract with the company in October 2021 for the design and construction of a pool, estimated to cost $130,000. He said the contract called for payments in installments, with the final payment due when the pool tile was installed.
The victim said the business had laid around one row of tile, stopped and then demanded the final payment, which the victim paid. The victim said he had been getting the “run-around” since then, and he’d been left with an incomplete pool.
With legal representation, the victim sent a letter to the contractor, the police report said, but it has gone unanswered.
He told police he was forced to hire a new contractor to complete the work. As the project wrapped up, the homeowner reached out to the supplier of the automatic pool cover inquiring whether the company had received the deposit for the item that was supposed to have been paid by the original contractor. The supplier told the victim they never received the deposit.
The victim told police he wished to prosecute.