Police trespass woman for threatening employees

MILTON, Ga. — Police apprehended an Atlanta woman at Target on Ga. 9 July 24 on reports that she threatened store employees.
The suspect took off running while police were en route. When they finally tracked her down, they reporter she was “belligerent and enraged.” She was taken into custody.
According to the police report, an employee with Target’s department of Human Resources said the suspect threatened to kill her when she was escorted out of the store two days before. She returned July 24, again threatening to kill the employee, and was issued a criminal trespass warning.
Due to her mental state, police transported the suspect to a hospital and charged her with terroristic threats and acts.