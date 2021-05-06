MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Hopewell Road after contractors complained of trash being illegally dumped in the area April 19.

The owner of Diemer’s Concrete Construction Company was performing work on a home and told officers someone was unloading garbage in the dumpster his construction team was using. Police traced the illegal trash to a 64-year-old Alpharetta woman who admitted to offloading the refuse. She agreed to pay any fees the construction company incurred for her trash.

