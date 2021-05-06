MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Hopewell Road after contractors complained of trash being illegally dumped in the area April 19.
The owner of Diemer’s Concrete Construction Company was performing work on a home and told officers someone was unloading garbage in the dumpster his construction team was using. Police traced the illegal trash to a 64-year-old Alpharetta woman who admitted to offloading the refuse. She agreed to pay any fees the construction company incurred for her trash.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.