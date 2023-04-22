Police subdue suspect sought in disturbance

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Thomasville man on terroristic threats and obstruction of a law enforcement officer after an altercation on April 13 at the Shell gas station on Holcomb Bridge Road.
Police responded to a public disturbance at the gas station and found a man that officers believed had a mental health defect. The gas station employee asked the officers to issue a trespass warning and escort him off the property.
When police explained the trespass warning, the man told officers “Not to threaten him.” The officers said the man then threatened to kill them. When they began to place the man under arrest, he did not follow commands and told the police to keep their hands to themselves.
Police warned the man he would be tased if he did not comply, but he continued to resist and an officer tased him in the back and thigh. The officer then fired a second volley of tasers at closer range and officers took the man to the ground and put him in handcuffs.
The officers took the man to North Fulton Hospital for a medical evaluation and took out a felony warrant for terroristic threats and a misdemeanor warrant for obstruction of a law enforcement officer.