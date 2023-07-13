Police spot graffiti while on foot patrol

MILTON, Ga. — When conducting a foot patrol June 20, police noted numerous portions of a business building on Webb Road covered in graffiti.
An Instagram tag was painted on different walls. Police also found prints on purple, red and black spray paint cans near the graffiti.
Police cited other incident reports for the same location. In one report, dated the same evening, the officer noted empty liquor bottles. The report also said an email would be sent out to the police department requesting extra foot patrol of the area because of increased activity.