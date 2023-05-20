Police seize pounds of fentanyl, mushrooms, other drugs from homes

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested for felony drug trafficking following a major narcotic bust at two local homes, the Dunwoody Police Department announced April 6.
In a post on the Dunwoody Police Department’s Facebook, officials said the department’s Criminal Investigation Division seized approximately 3 pounds of fentanyl, 3.3 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, 19 grams of methamphetamine, 5.6 pounds of marijuana, 12 pints of promethazine cough syrup, 390 grams of THC gummies and a jar of THC wax during search warrants conducted at two Dunwoody residences.
Dunwoody Police Sgt. Michael Cheek told Appen Media the seizures were part of a joint operation between the police department, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
In addition to the seized narcotics, police also located three firearms and arrested two individuals for felony drug trafficking.