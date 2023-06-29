Police seek suspect in gas station shooting

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an early morning shooting that left a Cumming man injured June 14.
Officers reported responding to an armed robbery call around 3 a.m. at the QuikTrip at 3190 Old Milton Parkway. Callers said a man, who was parked near the front right entrance of the gas station, had been shot several times.
A witness at the scene said he saw a male in camouflage pants fire seven to eight rounds with a pistol at the victim and then flee to the right of the store.
The victim was transported to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.