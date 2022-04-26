Police seek North Point Mall voyeur

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly used a camera taped to his shoe to record a video from beneath a woman’s skirt April 19 at Dillard’s in North Point Mall around 2 p.m.
A loss prevention officer told police she saw the man acting suspicious and watched him on the store’s security cameras.
A manager told police that when someone confronted the man, he fled the store, got into a car and struck an unattended car while fleeing the parking lot.
The suspect was wearing a mask and his identity could not be confirmed, but police were able to obtain information from the suspect’s vehicle.