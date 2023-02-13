Police seek gunman in Dunwoody restaurant shooting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A security guard at the Sage Woodfire Tavern in Dunwoody was shot while trying to stop a pair of suspects who allegedly left without paying for their meal Feb. 11, law enforcement officials said.
Sgt. Michael Cheek of the Dunwoody Police Department said the security guard was shot in the hand and shoulder at about 10:50 p.m. after a man and woman having dinner at the restaurant on Ashford Dunwoody Road left without paying for their meal.
When the couple were confronted in the restaurant’s parking lot, the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the security guard twice, police said.
The suspects fled the scene after the shooting, and the security guard was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.
Cheek said there has been no update on the shooting, but more information will likely be released on Feb. 13.