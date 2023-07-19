Police search for suspect linked to public indecency

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a public indecency incident at Roswell Creek Lane on June 28 after a man exposed himself to multiple women at a bus stop.
One Roswell woman told police the suspect pulled down his pants and showed himself to another woman at the bus stop before fondling himself in front of both women. Shortly after, he ran off into the woods.
The Roswell woman said the same man exposed himself to her two weeks ago, but she did not call the police then. Officers canvassed the woods but couldn’t find the man.
Police told the woman to call again if the suspect is seen or located in the area. The case is active.