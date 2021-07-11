ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested two men for allegedly trying to fence stolen electronics June 20 at the Guitar Center along North Point Drive.

Sanchez Corleon Braxton, 20, of Douglasville; and Jedarius Fernando Baker, 22, of Griffin, were both charged with theft by receiving.

According to police, the suspects came to the music store trying to sell five keyboard controllers, a DJ party mixer, two mini launch pads and a pair of lighting control systems. The items were valued at $1,470.

A store manager told officers he immediately suspected the items were stolen because they were still in their original Guitar Center packaging.

The manager scanned two of the items and they showed up in the system as “in stock” at a Guitar Center in Kennesaw, according to police.

Load comments