ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested two men for allegedly trying to fence stolen electronics June 20 at the Guitar Center along North Point Drive.
Sanchez Corleon Braxton, 20, of Douglasville; and Jedarius Fernando Baker, 22, of Griffin, were both charged with theft by receiving.
According to police, the suspects came to the music store trying to sell five keyboard controllers, a DJ party mixer, two mini launch pads and a pair of lighting control systems. The items were valued at $1,470.
A store manager told officers he immediately suspected the items were stolen because they were still in their original Guitar Center packaging.
The manager scanned two of the items and they showed up in the system as “in stock” at a Guitar Center in Kennesaw, according to police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.