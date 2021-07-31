DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested an alleged shoplifter who reportedly opened fire on security guards outside Perimeter Center Mall in broad daylight July 19.
According to department officials, police were dispatched to the mall after shots were fired. Officers searched the area and captured a suspect within 30 minutes. They also recovered a weapon.
Victor Darell Hutchins, 49, of Sandy Springs, was arrested at the mall at the time of the incident. He was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of theft by shoplifting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to police.
Investigators said Hutchins was seen shoplifting sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut inside the mall. He fired multiple gunshots at two security officers who tried to stop him outside. No one was injured.
