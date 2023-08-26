Police respond to stabbing reported at Pernoshal Park

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a stabbing that took place at Pernoshal Park July 29.
Incident reports said a group of men stabbed a 25-year-old victim with a kitchen knife after a pick-up basketball game at the park on North Shallowford Road.
Witnesses said the incident occurred after several people started “trash-talking” to each other during the game and an unidentified suspect got mad.
The victim was stabbed in the back on the basketball court and his attacker chased him through the park. The victim was able to escape with minor wounds and received treatment at a nearby urgent care center.
The suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes sedan and has not been identified.