Police respond to report of armed threat at store

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police responded to the Walmart on Mansell Road Feb. 18 after a man said someone pulled a firearm on him and fled the scene.
The man told police he parked toward the back of the Walmart to get oil, where there was a white Silverado car with a “tag applied for” paper and no license plate.
The driver of the car approached him and told him to move his truck, and the man replied “I’m getting oil.”
The man told police the driver went back to his car, got a firearm and chambered a round before saying “I got something for you” and pointing the gun at him. The driver then went back to the truck and drove off.
Video captured by the man’s car camera and the Walmart cameras showed a clear image of the driver, as well as a passenger inside the car. Neither video showed the driver pointing the handgun at the man.
The driver’s car did not have a license, and officers could not track the driver through any purchases at the Walmart. The case remains open.