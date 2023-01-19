Police respond to call of fraudulent prescription

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police officers responded to a CVS on North Point Parkway Jan. 7 after receiving reports someone had attempted to obtain drugs with a forged prescription.
Police said a man brought in a prescription from a Stone Mountain doctor, but when it was entered into the pharmacy’s system, it was flagged as fraudulent.
Contacted by phone, the doctor confirmed she hadn’t written the prescription and the patient’s name wasn’t someone she treats.
Police were unable to locate the suspect, but they were able to positively identify him as a suspect for a similar crime in Dunwoody.
The suspect was identified on the CVS store security camera footage, the report said.