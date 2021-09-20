DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police investigated an Aug. 30 burglary at the Brass Tap along Ashford Dunwoody Road.
The bar’s owner told officers surveillance cameras showed a man break in just after 4:30 a.m. He removed the front door keys from a key box used by delivery drivers. The suspect unlocked the door, walked in and stole a bottle of Jagermeister from behind the bar, reports say. He then allegedly ran out when the alarm sounded.
Police said there was no damage to the key box. No arrests were made.
