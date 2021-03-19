ROSWELL, Ga. — Police investigated a burglary at Cherry’s Liquor on Marietta Highway early March 4. Investigators said surveillance video showed a burglar crawl into the shop around 4:45 a.m. Police responded about 30 minutes later when the security alarm was tripped.
They found a crowbar on the ground near the entrance, an empty cash register lying on the floor and a flashlight near the register. The owner told investigators the suspect made off with $2,000 worth of liquor, cash and cigarettes.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.