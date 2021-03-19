ROSWELL, Ga. — Police investigated a burglary at Cherry’s Liquor on Marietta Highway early March 4. Investigators said surveillance video showed a burglar crawl into the shop around 4:45 a.m. Police responded about 30 minutes later when the security alarm was tripped.

They found a crowbar on the ground near the entrance, an empty cash register lying on the floor and a flashlight near the register. The owner told investigators the suspect made off with $2,000 worth of liquor, cash and cigarettes.

Load comments