DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police corralled a cow that was roaming on Interstate 285 the morning on April 3.
Officers responded after motorists spotted the bovine running along the highway and determined it fell out of a livestock trailer.
A passerby with a rope helped officers safely capture the animal and return it to its owner.
