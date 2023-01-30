Police recover vehicle stolen from rental agency

DUNWOODY, Ga. —A rental car stolen from the Savannah Airport was recovered by the Dunwoody Police Department during an incident at a local Walmart Jan. 15.
Officers responded to the Walmart on Ashford Dunwoody Road after receiving reports from FLOCK traffic cameras that a stolen Ford Bronco had been spotted in the area.
The vehicle was located in the store’s parking lot and after a short stakeout, officers identified two suspects who entered the vehicle. The suspects, who were from the Savannah area, said they did not know the vehicle was stolen and originally got it from another individual.
However, when asked who gave them the vehicle, both suspects refused to co-operate.
Officers also located a loaded Glock handgun and marijuana in the vehicle.
The suspects were charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana. They were transported to the DeKalb County jail.