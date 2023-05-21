Police recover van with overdue rental

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police recovered a U-Haul reported missing from its Alpharetta Street storage facility on May 2. The business said a customer never returned the $35,000 van rented on April 13.
A U-Haul employee showed police that the “demand” letter sent to the customer about the van was never successfully delivered. The employee did not know why the delivery failed.
Officers used the address listed on the rental agreement to find the customer and the unreturned van. The customer said he knew the U-Haul was past due, but he had spoken with a woman on the phone about renewing the rental agreement to continue using the van. Other than the call, the man told police he had not heard from U-Haul about needing to return the vehicle. The customer thought he was still on a payment plan to rent the van for longer.
Police towed the van and took the customer into custody for outstanding warrants in Conyers.