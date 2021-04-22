JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to burglaries reported at three dental offices along Old Alabama Road early April 7.
Officers were dispatched to a business alarm at Children’s Dental Zone and found a computer keyboard lying in the front foyer. Two desktop computers were stolen from the front office of the Brookhaven Orthodontics, which leased space in the same building.
Security footage showed a man use a pry bar to open the front door and steal two Apple desktop computers. He dropped one of the keyboards while leaving and left it near the front door. Police indicated the suspect was wearing a hoodie, mask, gloves and long sleeves, but had a noticeable limp in his gait.
While canvassing other businesses in the area, an employee at the Atlanta Dental Spa, less than a block away, flagged down the officer to report pry marks at their office. The employee said the security alarm was triggered just before 6 a.m. Surveillance cameras showed a man matching the same suspect description enter the building and leave in a gray SUV.
