MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the Bath & Body Works on Ga. 9 May 24 after $850 worth of merchandise was reportedly stolen.
The theft occurred less than an hour before the store closed May 22. Employees said two women entered the store carrying Bath & Body Works bags. One of them claimed she had items to return, but said she would make the exchange after she shopped. But the woman left when she was done shopping and never returned.
Employees soon realized the two women stuffed more than 20 candles and other items from the sales floor into their bags and walked out.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.