ROSWELL, Ga. — A South Carolina man was arrested April 18 following a shooting on Harbor Landing.
Tristan Armani McGill, 21, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
Officers responded to the Lake House at Martin’s Landing apartment complex around 2:20 p.m. after multiple calls of gunshots. Callers reported that the gunman fled the scene in a vehicle headed toward the back of the complex. Police set up a perimeter and located McGill in the woods behind Teal Court a short time later. They took him into custody and recovered from him a 9 mm pistol that had been reported stolen out of South Carolina.
A 22-year-old man arrived at North Fulton Hospital around the same time with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police said McGill and the victim know each other and said the shooting was an isolated incident.
McGill had outstanding warrants in South Carolina for kidnapping, aggravated assault and armed robbery, police indicated. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be pending, according to police.
