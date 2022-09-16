Police probe possible attack at Roswell Area Park

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating a possible assault that left a man critically injured at Roswell Area Park this week.
Police said the man was found on a park trail on Tuesday, Sept. 13, with serious head injuries that have prevented him from explaining how he was injured.
“The circumstances surrounding how he came to be injured remain under investigation, but we are treating this as an assault until proven otherwise,” police said. “The injured man’s medical care has taken priority, and as such, he has not yet been able to provide us testimony regarding what took place.”
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying what may have happened to the man, who hasn’t been identified.
He has been described as a 40-year-old White male, wearing red shoes, grey sweatpants and a blue hooded sweatshirt. Anyone at the park on Sept. 13 may have seen him between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., on the park’s trails and parking lot, near the park’s multi-sport fields.
Anyone who witnessed suspicious or unusual activity at Roswell Area Park on Sept. 13 should contact Det. Blaser at 770-640-4584 or eblaser@roswellgov.com.